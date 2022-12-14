Microsoft introduces new touch and Whiteboard experiences for Teams Rooms on Android

Microsoft has recently been working on lots of features for Teams including a nifty integration with Outlook, AI-powered file-sharing, and Multi-Question polls. Now, it has also introduced better touch and collaboration experiences for Teams Rooms on Android.

First up, we have a more convenient way to access Whiteboard. Previously, it was only possible to open Whiteboard within a Teams meeting and then share your screen. However, you can now simply walk to a Teams Rooms display and touch the Whiteboard button on the home screen to begin brainstorming in a collaborative manner, even outside of a Teams meeting. That said, Teams admins need to enable this behavior through the "Allow initiate Whiteboard" setting.

There is a faster and more convenient way to switch from local whiteboarding to an online one too. You can simply click on the "Start meeting" button on a whiteboard, which will immediately launch an online meeting space while presenting your screen. You can then add remote participants in real-time. Presenters can leverage the Content + Gallery layout too.

Moreover, users can now utilize a better content sharing experience through the redesigned share menu. All content sharing options, including Whiteboard, will be in one place.

Finally, there are a bunch of display-related enhancements too. You can control a Teams Rooms display either by touching the screen or the touch console. This behavior has to be enabled through the "Enable touch screen controls" policy. 4K displays are now supported as well, along with improved chat notifications and support for remote camera pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) controls from a desktop.

You can leverage all of these capabilities by updating to Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android update 3 (App version: 1449/1.0.96.2022120503).