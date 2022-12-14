Intel Arc 31.0.101.3975 Beta delivers 4% performance uplift in PUBG, more

The latest Intel ARC Beta driver, with improved performance and support for new titles, is here. Version 31.0.101.3975 is now available for the Intel ARC A Series graphics cards, delivering a 4% performance uplift in PUBG compared with the last WHQL release. Besides, the driver adds optimizations for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update, High on Life, and Conqueror's Blade.

Note: Intel ARC 31.0.101.3975 Beta is available only for systems with the Intel ARC A Series discrete graphics cards. Those wanting to update drivers for integrated graphics from Intel must download and install another version.

Intel ARC 31.0.101.3975 Beta features the following:

Intel® Game On Driver support on Intel® Arc™ A-series Graphics for: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update

High on Life

Conqueror’s Blade

Performance improvements compared with Intel 31.0.101.3959 WHQL driver:

Game API Resolution Settings Preset Performance Uplift PUBG: Battlegrounds DirectX 11 1440p Ultra Up to 4%

The official release notes do not reveal what is fixed in the latest release. However, they warn about the following issues users might encounter:

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update* (DX12) Hairworks feature is not currently supported on Intel®

Arc™ Graphics Products.

Diablo II: Resurrected* (DX12) may cause system instability or application crash.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide* (DX12) may experience application crash during character selection.

A Plague Tale: Requiem* (DX12) may experience application freeze and crash during gameplay.

Conqueror’s Blade* (DX11) may experience corruption in benchmark mode.

Call of Duty: Vanguard* (DX12) may experience missing or corrupted shadows during the Submarine mission.

Payday 2* (DX9) may exhibit flickering corruption on specific water surfaces.

System may hang while waking up from sleep. May need to power cycle the system for recovery.

GPU hardware acceleration may not be available for media playback and encode with some versions of Adobe Premiere Pro.

Blender may exhibit corruption while using Nishita Sky texture node. Issues in Intel ARC Control: Windows UAC Admin is required to install and launch Arc Control.

Some applications may exhibit a transparent or blank window when CMAA is set to “Force ON” globally.

A 1440p resolution selection in Arc Control Studio Capture may be unavailable when the display native resolution is 4K.

Arc Control Studio Camera overlay position may not retain desired position and size after a system restart.

The Arc Control Studio Camera tab may take longer than expected responsiveness upon the first navigation.

Arc Control may report incorrect memory bandwidth value.

You can check out full release notes here (PDF) and download the driver from Intel's official website.