Intel Arc 31.0.101.3975 Beta delivers 4% performance uplift in PUBG, more

The latest Intel ARC Beta driver, with improved performance and support for new titles, is here. Version 31.0.101.3975 is now available for the Intel ARC A Series graphics cards, delivering a 4% performance uplift in PUBG compared with the last WHQL release. Besides, the driver adds optimizations for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update, High on Life, and Conqueror's Blade.
Note: Intel ARC 31.0.101.3975 Beta is available only for systems with the Intel ARC A Series discrete graphics cards. Those wanting to update drivers for integrated graphics from Intel must download and install another version.
Intel ARC 31.0.101.3975 Beta features the following:
Intel® Game On Driver support on Intel® Arc™ A-series Graphics for:
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update
- High on Life
- Conqueror’s Blade
Performance improvements compared with Intel 31.0.101.3959 WHQL driver:
|Game
|API
|Resolution
|Settings Preset
|Performance Uplift
|PUBG: Battlegrounds
|DirectX 11
|1440p
|Ultra
|Up to 4%
The official release notes do not reveal what is fixed in the latest release. However, they warn about the following issues users might encounter:
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update* (DX12) Hairworks feature is not currently supported on Intel®
- Arc™ Graphics Products.
- Diablo II: Resurrected* (DX12) may cause system instability or application crash.
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide* (DX12) may experience application crash during character selection.
- A Plague Tale: Requiem* (DX12) may experience application freeze and crash during gameplay.
- Conqueror’s Blade* (DX11) may experience corruption in benchmark mode.
- Call of Duty: Vanguard* (DX12) may experience missing or corrupted shadows during the Submarine mission.
- Payday 2* (DX9) may exhibit flickering corruption on specific water surfaces.
- System may hang while waking up from sleep. May need to power cycle the system for recovery.
- GPU hardware acceleration may not be available for media playback and encode with some versions of Adobe Premiere Pro.
- Blender may exhibit corruption while using Nishita Sky texture node.
Issues in Intel ARC Control:
- Windows UAC Admin is required to install and launch Arc Control.
- Some applications may exhibit a transparent or blank window when CMAA is set to “Force ON” globally.
- A 1440p resolution selection in Arc Control Studio Capture may be unavailable when the display native resolution is 4K.
- Arc Control Studio Camera overlay position may not retain desired position and size after a system restart.
- The Arc Control Studio Camera tab may take longer than expected responsiveness upon the first navigation.
- Arc Control may report incorrect memory bandwidth value.
You can check out full release notes here (PDF) and download the driver from Intel's official website.
