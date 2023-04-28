Deal

Team Group has some big discounts right now on its SDD storage products

Everyone who owns a PC will eventually need more storage. Right now you can get more SSD storage from Team Group at lower prices. It has big discounts at the moment for both its SATA internal SSDs along with its PCIe SSDs.

The Team Group MP34 PCIe SSDs have read speeds of 3,500MB per second and write speeds of 2,900 MB per second, and are covered by a five-year warranty.

You can also save some money on the Team Group CX2 SATA SSD for storage.

