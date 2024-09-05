Panasonic's new smart TVs based on Amazon Fire TV are now available in the US

Early this year, Amazon and Panasonic signed a global agreement to use Fire TV as the operating system for the new Panasonic smart TVs. As part of this agreement, Panasonic has launched its first set of Fire TV-based smart TVs in the US today. Panasonic's new lineup of OLED and mini-LED TVs with Fire TV built-in includes the Z95A OLED TV (65 inches), the Z85A OLED TV (65 and 55 inches), and the W95A mini-LED series (55, 65, 75, 85 inches).

With Fire TV built-in, Panasonic's new OLED and mini-LED TVs will allow you to enjoy streaming and live TV channels, apps, and personalized recommendations on one main home screen. With the new Fire TV Ambient Experience, when you're not actively watching content, you can turn your TV into an always-on smart display that showcases art, personal photos, and glanceable information like calendars and reminders through customizable Alexa widgets.

These new smart TVs feature native Alexa integration for seamless voice control. This will allow you to use your voice to launch apps, search for content, control smart home appliances, and more. The Z95A OLED TV even features far-field voice control, allowing you to access voice-based features without using the remote. The new smart home dashboard will allow you to easily monitor and control your connected home ecosystem.

Thanks to the new SoC in the Z95A OLED TV model, you can enjoy improved streaming quality and superior streaming noise reduction using the power of AI. All the new TV models support Dolby Vision IQ Precision Detail to reveal extra details in the content you are viewing. This new feature adjusts the light levels in each area of the screen to draw out more detail without boosting the brightness to a level that will make the content look washed out.

Also, these new OLED TVs now support a 144Hz refresh rate, enhancing the gaming experience. The new True Game Mode improves color accuracy for improved visuals during gaming.

You can check out the new Fire TV-based Panasonic Smart TVs here at Amazon US.

