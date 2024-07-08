Samsung Galaxy S24+ appears on Geekbench running Android 15-based One UI 7

At the back end of the previous month, Samsung dropped a bomb and announced the date for its next Samsung Developer Conference. Notably, Samsung is all set to hold SDC 2024 on October 3 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in Downtown San Jose, California.

As per the tip, Samsung is expected to unveil an Android 15-based One UI 7 update. A few days later, Samsung is speculated to launch the stable version as well. It was reported that Samsung has already started internally testing the One UI 7 update based on Android 15 for the Samsung Galaxy S24 by tipster Tarun Vats.

According to the tipster, the One UI 7 developmental beta firmware for the Galaxy S24 series was identified with build S92xBXXU3BXG2.

Now tipster Tarun Vats on X has shared some screenshots allegedly showing the Galaxy S24 Plus running Android 15-based One UI 7 on the Geekbench listing. Going by the screenshots shared by the tipster, the Samsung Galaxy S24+ achieved a single-core score of 2114, and a multi-core score of 6616.

Since this is a very early stage of the One UI 7 firmware, with proper improvements and optimization, we can see some changes in the benchmark score after the stable version rolls out.

Notably, not all Samsung devices will be eligible to pick up the Android 15-based One UI 7 update, and only select models will get the update. Moreover, by the time One UI 7 is all set to visit the beta channel, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series will be the first to receive the One UI 7 beta update in August.

There are rumors that Samsung will reveal multiple new Galaxy AI features with the One UI 7 update. It is also speculated that Samsung may introduce a vertically scrolling app drawer with One UI 7 update and ditch the horizontally scrolling app drawer.