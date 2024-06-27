1TB SanDisk Dragon Edition SSD (USB 3.2 Gen2) drops to lowest price on Amazon

Amazon US is currently offering the Dragon Edition of the 1TB SanDisk portable SSD at its lowest price (purchase link towards the end of the article). So, if you have been wanting to upgrade your storage solution and appreciate unique designs, you may want to get your hands on it while it is still in stock. Furthermore, you can also get an additional $50 off on this SSD upon approval for Amazon Visa.

The SanDisk Portable SSD offers read speeds of up to 800MB/s, providing fast, portable, and affordable storage for its users. Designed for durability, it boasts up to two-metre drop protection, making it tough enough to travel with you on all your adventures.

For added convenience and security, the drive includes a rubber hook, allowing you to attach it to a belt loop or your backpack. You can find the specifications of the device below:

Compatibility Windows® 10+

macOS v10.13+

Compatible with a range of USB Type-C™ devices (smartphones, laptops, tablets) Interface USB 3.2 Gen 2 Transfer Rate up to 800MB/s Warranty 3-Year Limited Warranty Dimensions (L x W x H) 0.39" x 1.85" x 3.81" Weight 0.09lbs

1TB SanDisk Portable SSD, Dragon Edition (Up to 800MB/s, USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2, Updated Firmware - External Solid State Drive - SDSSDE30-2T00-G26): $99.99 (Amazon US) or $49.99 upon approval for Amazon Visa

