Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

1TB SanDisk Dragon Edition SSD (USB 3.2 Gen2) drops to lowest price on Amazon

Neowin · with 0 comments

SanDisk 1TB Portable SSD Dragon Edition

Amazon US is currently offering the Dragon Edition of the 1TB SanDisk portable SSD at its lowest price (purchase link towards the end of the article). So, if you have been wanting to upgrade your storage solution and appreciate unique designs, you may want to get your hands on it while it is still in stock. Furthermore, you can also get an additional $50 off on this SSD upon approval for Amazon Visa.

The SanDisk Portable SSD offers read speeds of up to 800MB/s, providing fast, portable, and affordable storage for its users. Designed for durability, it boasts up to two-metre drop protection, making it tough enough to travel with you on all your adventures.

SanDisk 1TB Portable SSD Dragon Edition

For added convenience and security, the drive includes a rubber hook, allowing you to attach it to a belt loop or your backpack. You can find the specifications of the device below:

Compatibility
  • Windows® 10+
  • macOS v10.13+
  • Compatible with a range of USB Type-C™ devices (smartphones, laptops, tablets)
Interface USB 3.2 Gen 2
Transfer Rate up to 800MB/s
Warranty 3-Year Limited Warranty
Dimensions (L x W x H) 0.39" x 1.85" x 3.81"
Weight 0.09lbs
This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.
Get Amazon Prime (or SNAP at 50% off), Audible Plus or Kindle Unlimited, free for the first 30 days.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.

Report a problem with article
The First Descendant screenshot
Previous Article

Nvidia 556.12 WHQL driver is out with The First Descendant support and more

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment