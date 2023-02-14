This AMD Ryzen 3 Windows 11 laptop is by far the best budget gaming laptop we've seen

Gaming laptops, although pretty common nowadays, are something that many dislike due to their bulky nature which hinders their portability. However, if you are a casual gamer and don't care about performance all that much, Lenovo may just have the best deal right now. That's because the Lenovo IdeaPad 3, powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 5th generation APU, is selling for fantastic discount at the moment (buying link at the end of the article), though for limited time only.

The IdeaPad 3, is powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 5425U SKU to be precise. The 5425U is a Zen 3-based 4-core 8-threaded processor that comes with onboard Vega 6 integrated graphics. Overall, it is a mighty processor and when paired with dual channel memory, the 5425U is pretty capable budget gaming APU. By default, the IdeaPad 3 comes with 8GB of soldered memory but users can add another 8GB stick for dual channel memory (16GB total). This will essentially double the throughput of the integrated graphics and should also improve the performance of the CPU side too.

Here are the full specifications of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 powered by the Ryzen 3 5425U:

Processor : AMD Ryzen™ 3 5425U Processor (2.70 GHz up to 4.10 GHz)

Operating System : Windows 11 Home 64-bit

Graphic Card : Integrated AMD Radeon Vega 6 Graphics

Memory: 8GB DDR4-3200 (Soldered)

Storage : 256GB SSD M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3 QLC

Display : 15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080), IPS, Anti-Glare, Touch, 45%NTSC, 300 nits, 60Hz, LED Backlight, Narrow Bezel

Camera : 720P HD with Dual Array Microphone & Privacy Shutter

Fingerprint Reader : Yes

Keyboard : Backlit, Grey with Number Pad - English (US)

WLAN : Wi-Fi 6 2x2 AX & Bluetooth® 5.1 or above

: Wi-Fi 6 2x2 AX & Bluetooth® 5.1 or above Warranty: 1 Year Courier or Carry-in

Get the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 at the link below:

Lenovo Laptop IdeaPad 3 15ABA7 AMD Ryzen 3 5425U (2.70GHz) 8GB Memory 256 GB PCIe SSD 15.6" Windows 11 Home 82RN001AUS: $349.99 (Newegg US) (MSRP: ~$599)

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.