Windows ISO download app Oofhours Media Tool now supports writing images to USB

There is no shortage of methods for downloading original Windows 10 or 11 images, both official and unofficial. In 2023, a new app called Oofhours Media Tool emerged, giving users a convenient utility for downloading any Windows edition or version. However, the original release from March 2023 lacked the ability to write downloaded ISO files to USB. Now, that omission is finally fixed.

Michal Niehaus, the creator of Oofhours Media Tool (OMT), released a new version that can finally create bootable media, sparing users from the need to download another application. Upon launching the updated version of Michal's Media Tool, you will be presented with two options: create a bootable ISO and save it on your computer or create a bootable media.

Like the original Media Creation tool from Microsoft, OMT will wipe your USB drive and format it in FAT32 before writing the downloaded ISO file. Note that USB drives larger than 32GB will be formatted with a single 32GB partition, leaving the rest of the drive unused.

By the way, in the latest Windows 11 preview builds, Canary build 27686, to be precise, Microsoft finally lifted the 32GB limit on FAT32 drives to 2TB. However, that change has yet to come to stable releases, so customers will have to deal with the limitation until Microsoft fixes it.

Oofhours Media Tool is available for free as an open-source app on GitHub. It allows you to download a specific Windows version with a certain architecture, language, edition, and SKU. While regular users will be fine with the standard Media Creation Tool, OMT can serve as a great helper for enthusiasts who want a specific ISO for their particular reasons. It is also worth noting that OMT gets ESD files directly from Microsoft without any alterations.

You can read more about the update here.