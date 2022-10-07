Microsoft finally fixes email bug that was causing Outlook to crash at startup

Back in August, Microsoft published a support document regarding an issue that was causing Outlook to crash or to become unresponsive on startup. After investigating, the company found out that the issue occurred when the EmailAddress string data value under the Office identity was kept blank.

Hence, the company devised a potential workaround using the same method to manually input the value to bypass the issue. Additionally, if also recommended disabling support diagnostics in Outlook using a registry edit. Microsoft also recommended the age-old trick of signing out and signing back in to re-populate the entries automatically.

Recently, Microsoft came back to the bug and confirmed the issue has now been fixed. The crashfix is available in the current channel version 2209 (Build 15629.20156) and semi-annual enterprise channel (Preview) version 2208 (Build 15601.20158).

Microsoft writes:

ISSUE When you start Outlook Desktop, it gets past loading profile and processing, briefly opens, and then stops responding. STATUS: FIXED This issue is fixed in Current Channel Version 2209 (Build 15629.20156) and Semi-Annual Enterprise Channel (Preview) Version 2208 (Build 15601.20158). As these builds get to the other channels the fixes will follow.

You can find the official support document here.