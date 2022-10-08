Earn Google Play credits or PayPal cash with Google Opinion Rewards

Times are getting tough for people around the world with interest rates rising, energy bills going up, and food costing more, but with the Google Opinion Rewards app (Android, iOS), you can save a bit of money on Google Play purchases on Android or even receive PayPal cash payments on iOS. By leaving the app installed on your phone, Google will occasionally give you a very short questionnaire and credits for answering which can then be used for buying books, apps, TV episodes, and films.

To get started with the app, just search for Google Opinion Rewards in the App Store or Play Store and run through the quick setup screen. Once you’re done with that, you’ll come to the main page that shows you how much money you’ve earned from rewards and a blue box if there are any surveys available for you to complete.

On the Android version, you can keep building your credit for a larger purchase on the Google Play Store, but you only have 12 months to use credit, there will be a small message near your balance with the date of when some of your balance is next due to expire. On the iOS version, you need to earn at least $2 before you’re eligible for a PayPal payout. If you’re a frequent Googler, the amount of surveys Google presents will increase and the more detailed your responses are, the more likely you are to receive a better reward.

One of the downsides of this app is that it’s geographically restricted, you must be in one of the following countries to use it: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Italy, Ireland, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and United States.

The app is nice because it won't overwhelm you with surveys, but it shouldn't leave you waiting too long either. The more you interact with Google Search, I find, the more surveys you'll get overall. The main thing I like about this app is that the maximum number of questions you'll get per survey is five or six, so it only takes a few seconds to answer.

If you’re on Android, to use the credit, all you have to do is head to the Google Play Store and find something you want to buy. When you get to the payment option pop-up, be sure to choose Google Play credit rather than your linked bank card. Once you’ve done this and approved the purchase, the amount will automatically come out of your Google Play credit. You can use these credits to buy pretty much anything you like in the store.

After you’ve been using the app for a while, you might want to look back and see how much you’ve earned through answering surveys, you can do this by opening the sidebar and tapping Reward history.

If you decide to delete your Google Opinion Rewards account, you can do so from opening the sidebar, going to Settings, and pressing Delete Opinion Rewards account. Now get saving!