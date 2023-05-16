Guide

How to stop Edge from automatically loading on Windows startup

When Windows 10 and 11 boot up, Microsoft Edge also loads into memory using a feature called startup boost. This way when you go to open it, it's already in memory and loads much faster.

If you do not use Microsoft Edge or wish it wouldn't load with Windows, here is how to disable it.

  • Open Microsoft Edge.
  • Click the 3 dots in the top right.
  • Click Settings at the bottom.

  • In the search box of settings type Startup and press enter.
  • Flip the switch off next to startup Boost.

That's it! Now Microsoft Edge will no longer be starting with your computer!

Happy Computing!

