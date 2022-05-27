Beware: Windows 11 update KB5014019 breaks Trend Micro ransomware protection

A couple of days ago, Microsoft released its optional Windows 11 update (KB5014019) which added several new features. However, the update seems to be adversely affecting Trend Micro products. The anti-malware firm has published an advisory regarding the issue. According to Trend Micro, the said Windows update is affecting the User Mode Hooking (UMH) engine that aids in ransomware protection among other things. This is leading to the Trend Micro driver stopping and ceasing to work.

Here's what the advisory says:

Trend Micro is aware of a compatibility issue between the User Mode Hooking (UMH) component of several Trend Micro endpoint solutions and the latest Microsoft Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022 optional preview patches (KB5014019) released on May 24, 2022. The UMH component used by several Trend Micro endpoint and server protection products is responsible for some advanced features such as ransomware protection. Trend Micro is aware of an potential issue where customers who apply the optional Microsoft Windows 11 or Windows 2022 optional preview patches (KB5014019) and reboot would then find that the Trend Micro UMH driver would stop.



Trend Micro is currently investigating this issue further in order to address it before the optional Windows patch becomes mandatory.



Customers who have already applied the optional Windows patch may either uninstall the patch temporarily or contact Trend Micro support for further assistance with a UMH debug module.

Trend Micro assures that it is looking into the problem to resolve it before the KB5014019 update is pushed to all Windows 11 systems. For the time being, the company has advised affected customers to uninstall the update or contact Trend Micro support.

Source: Trend Micro via BleepingComputer