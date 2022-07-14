Intel may launch its 13th Gen Raptor Lake right after AMD Ryzen 7000 (Zen 4)

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger

Intel may share more details, if not outright launch its upcoming 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU architecture, soon. The company recently announced its annual Innovation event and this year it will be held on September 27-28.

In the description of the event, Intel says it will talk about its hybrid architecture among many other things. But of course hybrid architecture stands out here as it was introduced by the company with its current 12th Gen Alder Lake, and the upcoming 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs are also going to continue this trend, albeit with more cores.

Here is what the description of the Modern Client Computing section on Intel's Innovation event promo page reads:

Modern Client Computing In this new era of Modern Client computing, PCs are more vital and ubiquitous than ever while delivering amazing experiences for Client users. New platform capabilities such as hybrid architecture, advanced AI, video conferencing, creation, and gaming have combined with cloud native capabilities to deliver a seamless compute experience.

Although just having the mention of hybrid architecture does not ascertain that Raptor Lake details will be shared here, it is very likely that the company will at least discuss some of it and give a few hints on when the chip could be out.

A recent rumor suggested that Raptor Lake-S, the desktop variants, will be arriving in October, following Ryzen 7000 and Socket AM5, which are expected to launch next month according to a leak. And since the Innovation event is right after that, an October arrival for Intel 13th Gen chips seems pretty plausible.

In terms of what to expect from it, early reviews of Raptor Lake-S Core i9-13900K and Core i9-13900 show lukewarm reception due to very high heat output and power draw. However, the upcoming Intel 13th Gen desktop chips could mean a budget friendly system, as it will apparently continue to support DDR4 memory, something which is unlikely to be available on Ryzen 7000 and AM5 offerings.

Source: Intel