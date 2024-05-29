8BitDo launches new IBM PC inspired mechanical keyboard, and a separate numpad-calculator

Gaming accessory maker 8BitDo first launched its mechanical PC keyboard lineup in July 2023 that were inspired by the Famicom and Nintendo Entertainment System game consoles. Later it did the same with a keyboard that was based on the classic Commodore 64 PC.

Today, 8BitDo expanded the mechanical keyboard family with a new version inspired by the look and the colors of the IBM PC Model M keyboard. The "M-Edition" keyboard is now available for pre-order at Amazon for $99.79. It will begin shipping on July 15.

Fans of the original Model M keyboard won't experience the feel of the original IBM product when they use this 8BitDo 87-key keyboard. It will have mechanical switches instead of the buckling springs that were included under the keycaps of the Model M. The typeface of the keycaps are similar to the Model M, right down to the arrow icons that are placed on this keyboard's Tab key.

However, this new keyboard is basically the same design as 8BitDo's other retro keyboards. The M Edition still has the two big buttons that were included in the previous editions, even though the original Model M had no such accessory.

8BitDo is also offering a new keyboard accessory along with the M Edition keyboard. The 8BitDo Retro 18 Numpad can connect to the retro keyboard, or your notebook, with a wireless USB dongle, so you can do some serious number crunching.

Indeed, the numpad has a LED display that you can use when you switch the device over to its calculator mode. Like the keyboards, this numpad uses mechanical switches and the keycaps are hot-swappable.

You can go ahead and preorder the new 8BitDo Retro 18 Numpad in M Edition, C64 Edition, N Edition, or Fami Edition colors and designs for $44.99 at Amazon. Like the M Edition keyboard, the numpad is scheduled to ship on July 15.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.