8Bitdo's new wired Xbox and PC controller is designed like a classic Sega Genesis gamepad

8Bitdo is one of the best companies that makes authorized third-party game controllers and accessories for Microsoft's Xbox consoles, along with similar products for Windows PCs. Today, the company announced its latest Xbox and PC controller, which has a design that's similar to the gamepad found on the classic Sega Genesis console.

The 8Bitdo M30 wired controller is now available for pre-order at Amazon for $34.99. Similar to the company's other Sega-inspired M30 controllers, the new Xbox and PC gamepad has six face buttons on the right side of the controller (A, B, X, T, RT, and RB). You also get a D-pad on the left side of the gamepad, and four shoulder buttons,

However, the new M30 wired controller is an authorized gamepad for Microsoft's Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X consoles. That means you will also get access to the standard Xbox controller's share, menu, and dashboard buttons, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack and volume control.

Since this gamepad uses a USB-C wired connection, players won't have to worry as much about lag in games as they would with standard wireless controllers.

The 8Bitdo M30 controller comes with the company's custom software which allows owners to create custom button profiles for specific games. You can store up to three profiles on the controller and you can switch between them on the fly.

Finally, this 8Bitdo M30 controller has a special switch on the back that lets owners switch between a regular gamepad layout and one made specifically for fighting games like Street Fighter 6, Mortal Kombat 1, and the upcoming Tekken 8.

While pre-orders for the new 8Bitdo M30 wired controller for the Xbox and Windows 10/11 PCs are being taken now, they will begin shipping on December 22, just in time for getting one during the holidays.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.