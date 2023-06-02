Play Street Fighter 6 and Mortal Kombat 1 with this new wireless Xbox and PC arcade stick

Street Fighter 6 is out for Xbox and PC, and it's getting some of the best reviews ever for not just the long running Capcom fighting game series, but for fighting games in general. Hardcore fighting game fans play the game with arcade sticks instead of a normal gamepad, and today the 8Bitdo controller company has just announced a new wireless arcade stick made for both Xbox consoles and the PC.

The 8Bitdo Arcade Stick for Xbox is in fact the first such wireless controller that Microsoft has approved for the Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One consoles. It also works on PCs with Windows 10 and above.

In terms of design, the new wireless 8Bitdo arcade stick is basically the same as the one it released a few years ago for the Nintendo Switch and PC. You still have a big joystick and eight large buttons that are perfect for fighting game players. You also have two macro buttons on the top next to the Xbox menu button.

Not only can you program all the buttons and the joystick on this controller with the 8Bitdo software, the company even lets you physically change buttons as well:

Swap out 30mm/24mm arcade buttons as you like. The universal joystick mounting plate supports virtually every arcade stick ever made: Sanwa JLF / Sanwa JLW Seimitsu / L3 33, 55, 56, 58.

The 2.4Ghz wireless connection allows gamers with the arcade stick to play for up to 30 hours on a single charge without plugging in a headphone, or up to 20 hours with the headphone plugged it. You can still connect it physically to an Xbox or PC as well. It takes about four hours to fully charge up the battery.

The bad news is that the new wireless 8Bitdo Arcade Stick for Xbox and PC is not available yet. It will begin shipping on June 30. The good news is you can pre-order the controller in either white or black versions on Amazon right now for $119.99. That means it should arrive in time to play Mortal Kombat 1 in September.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.