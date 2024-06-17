Qualcomm is reportedly working on lower-cost versions of its Snapdragon chips for Windows

Tomorrow, June 18, will be the official shipment day for Windows 11 laptops running on Qualcomm's Snapdragon X chips. While that notebook won't have the heavily hyped and controversial Recall feature from Microsoft out of the box anymore, there are reports that Qualcomm is still going all in on competing with Intel, AMD, and Apple for powering future notebooks with its Arm-based chips.

Famed tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently wrote a post on his Medium site, claiming that Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs with the Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus chips will ship inside two million notebooks by the end of 2024. As we have previously reported, Microsoft, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Samsung, Acer, and Asus will all begin shipping new notebooks with those chips starting on Tuesday (some users already received their units). Qualcomm has also confirmed that its Snapdragon X Elite processors will be inside PCs with all types of form factors in the future.

Kuo also claims that in 2025, the number of PCs with the Snapdragon X series is expected to increase by 100 to 200 percent compared to 2024.

However, what he wrote next is even more interesting. He claims, via unnamed sources, that Qualcomm is working on modified versions of the Snapdragon X Elite and Plus chips that will result in "a reduction in end product prices." Exactly how these chips will be modified was not revealed in his note,

Finally, in the fourth quarter of 2025, Kuo claims Qualcomm will launch a new processor for Windows on ARM. He says the code name for this chip is Canim, and it will be made using TSMC’s N4 node. According to his note, the chop will be made for mainstream PCs that are starting prices between $599 and $799. By contrast, the cheapest Qualcomm X-based notebook that will launch this week is priced at $999.

Kuo also says that while the Canim processor will go inside cheaper PCs, it will still retain the same processing power of 40 TOPS that will be part of the Snapdragon X Elite and Plus chips. That would certainly make it more attractive to normal PC consumers.