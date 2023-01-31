Acer's latest additions to its TravelMate B series are Windows 11 22H2 ready

Acer has brought three new additions to its TravelMate B series of Windows 11 laptops. The latest devices include the Acer TravelMate B5 14, B3 Spin 11, and B3 11. Built specifically for educational purposes, these laptops offer data security, powerful processors, HD webcams, and features that help reduce eye strain.

The latest TravelMate B series laptops make use of recycled materials to mitigate environmental waste. These laptops are military-grade standard MIL-STD 810H-compliant as well and Acer claims they are capable of surviving drops "as high as 48 inches (122cm)". Reinforced I/O ports and spill-resistant keyboards ensure the protection of inner components from damage.

The latest update of Windows 11 enables students to use a variety of features including Focus sessions, and snap layouts. School IT administrators can deploy these laptops efficiently and keep the process streamlined with the help of Intune for Education. This tool allows the unified management tools of Windows 11 and Microsoft Cloud services.

The Acer TravelMate B5 14 comes with Intel Core i3-N305 (Alder Lake-N) processors, around 7.5 hours of battery life, up to a 14-inch Full HD (1920×1080) display, and an additional HDR camera with a webcam privacy shutter. The tech giant's PurifiedVoice with AI Noise Reduction technology enables the dual digital microphones to suppress background noises during a call.

The two new additions to the B3 series for education offer added protection for K-12 students and weigh around three pounds. The two devices come pre-installed with Windows 11 Pro Education or Windows 11 SE and are powered by up to an Intel Processor N200. The Acer TravelMate B3 11 and Acer TravelMate B3 Spin 11 feature enhanced privacy settings and modern education applications. Batteries for both laptops have also been designed to last full days at school.

Furthermore, the User Sensing Software aids in protecting students' privacy, and the Break Reminder feature helps reduce stress levels and eye strain. The students are also reminded when they are too close to the display with the Screen Distance Reminder. The User Sensing AutoLock capabilities with optional built-in proximity sensors are able to detect the presence of students based on range and movement. The laptops lock automatically when the students are away from their devices.

Starting in April, the Acer TravelMate B5 14 (TMB514-31) will be available in North America and will come with a price tag of USD 429.99. In Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, the laptop will be available in March, starting at EUR 399.

The Acer TravelMate B3 Spin 11 (TMB311R-33) will be available in North America in April and will come with a price tag of USD 399.99. Starting in March, this device will be available in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at EUR 349, and in China at RMB 3,699.

The Acer TravelMate B3 11 (TMB311-33) will also be available in North America in April starting at USD 329.99. Starting in March, it will be available in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at EUR 349, and in China at RMB 3,499.