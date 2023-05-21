Remedy's Alan Wake 2 is reportedly coming out this October

Alan Wake is finally slated to return for another adventure after a 13-year hiatus, and Wake's voice himself may have leaked a specific release window the developer is targeting. Remedy Entertainment is yet to announce a launch date officially for Alan Wake 2 but has previously said it is coming out in 2023.

Joining the Monsters, Madness and Magic podcast for an interview, Alan Wake voice actor Matthew Porretta responded to a question and casually revealed that Alan Wake 2 is coming out in October:

“I’ve been working on it, that’s supposed to come out in October. We are in the middle of working on it now. In fact, I was just in Finland last week, that’s where the company’s from, Remedy, amazing people.”

Remedy hasn't shared much about Alan Wake 2 since the surprise announcement trailer drop in late 2021. What we do know is that the game will be taking a much more survival horror angle compared to the original's action-heavy nature. As for platforms, it is coming out on PC (Epic Games Store), Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

Matthew Porretta has been voicing Alan Wake since the haunted author's appearance in the first game in 2010. He also returned to the voice for the Alan Wake's American Nightmare spin-off in 2012 as well as for Control in 2020. For those not familiar with the setup, Alan Wake's in-game likeness comes from Finnish actor Ilkka Villi, while Porretta does the voice acting.

In Control, Porretta actually played a new character named Dr. Casper Darling, who appeared in live action footage, and also voiced Alan Wake. Control exists in Remedy's "connected universe" of games surrounding paranormal happenings, enabling Wake to appear as part of the game's final expansion - AWE.

As always, the October launch window Porretta shared for Alan Wake 2 may not be definitive. Neither Remedy nor publisher Epic Games has released official launch information yet, and there's always room for delays. Take it with a grain of salt until Wake reappears in a new trailer, which may be soon considering the number of game showcases happening in the next few weeks.

