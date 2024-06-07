Alan Wake II's Night Springs expansion *sort of* brings back Quantum Break's protagonist

The Summer Game Fest showcase delivered an Alan Wake II announcement today, with Creative director of Remedy Entertainment Sam Lake coming on stage to unveil the Night Springs expansion. It's split into three episodes featuring three protagonists, and one of them is a quite surprising addition. Another surprise is that it's out tomorrow, June 8, across PC and console platforms.

The episodes brings in waitress Alan Wake character Rose Marigold, Control protagonist Jesse Faden, as well as Shawn Ashmore. That final name is the actual actor who played the protagonist role of Jack Joyce in Remedy's sci-fi time traveling game published by Microsoft Quantum Break. Ashmore will be a "Time Breaker" in the DLC.

While the studio has said that Quantum Break is not a part of the connected universe its building with Alan Wake and Control, it seems it is not shying away from at least making some unofficial connections. On top of that, tomorrow will also bring an official photo mode to the base game and DLC levels via a free update.

Here's how the studio describes the three episodes:

Put yourself in the shoes of the Number One Fan, who bears a striking resemblance to the waitress Rose Marigold, and fight the shadows in pursuit of truth and love with your trusty shotgun by your side. As the Actor, who may be called “Shawn Ashmore” in some realities and “Sheriff Timothy Breaker” in others, you will take on the mantle of the Time Breaker and defeat the villain hunting for you. And in the North Star episode, unravel coffee-based secrets and cosmic caffeine mysteries as the Sibling, who may seem familiar to those who know Jesse Faden, director of the Federal Bureau of Control.

Remedy is not stopping with the Night Springs announcement though. Alan Wake II's second and final expansion has been revealed to be The Lake House, and it "tells the story of a mysterious government facility on the shores of Cauldron Lake, and the time the secret research conducted there went terribly, terribly wrong." This expansion is coming out sometime in 2024 as well.

Aside from the expansion reveals, Remedy announced that Alan Wake 2 is finally receiving its hugely requested physical edition. Pre-orders for the physical standard, deluxe, and collector’s edition versions will be going live starting June 8.