Amazon Music's latest update lets Amazon Prime members access 100 million songs for free

Amazon Music announced new features for Prime members today, which include ad-free podcasts, new Amazon Exclusive shows, and a Podcast Preview feature. It also expanded its music catalog.

Amazon Prime has added new songs to its music library of 2 million songs; it now has 100 million songs through which members can shuffle through. Users can also play these songs without ads and explore a collection of “All Access” playlists based on the users’ listening tastes; these playlists can be downloaded as well.

Secondly, Amazon has modified its podcast experience by making most of the available podcasts ad-free. These include podcasts from CNN, ESPN, New York Times, and NPR, and premium podcasts from the Wondery catalog like Dr. Death, Even the Rich, and SmartLess. The company also shared a list of new Amazon Exclusive podcasts which are:

“Baby, this is Keke Palmer, from the actress and multi-hyphenate entrepreneur Keke Palmer

MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories

Suspect: Vanished in the Snow

COLD Season Three: The Search for Sheree

Killer Psyche Daily

I Hear Fear, narrated by Academy Award-nominated actress Carey Mulligan

A weekly bonus episode of The Old Man and the Three, hosted by former NBA player JJ Redick.

Lastly, Amazon mentioned the addition of a Podcast Previews feature, which provides short clips and snippets from podcasts to give listeners a glimpse of the content available on the platform. The updates are now available on the app for Amazon Prime members using Amazon Music.

You can test drive Amazon Prime free for 30 days, after which it costs $14.99 per month in the U.S. or $7.49 if you are a college student and $6.99 if you receive SNAP, Medicaid, or other qualifying government assistance. In addition Amazon added an Access Hub recently to make it easier to get SNAP-eligible groceries delivered free to your door. Learn about the offers available to the Access Hub here.

