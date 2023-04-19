Samsung News starts rollout in the United States, bringing balanced coverage

One of the problems with many news organizations is that they’re ideological. CNN’s coverage is often accused of being left-wing and Fox News being right-wing. To help bring a bit of balance, Samsung is launching Samsung News in the United States. Users will get news coverage from an array of sources so people can get a more holistic view of what’s happening in the world. This should help to overcome biases from reading just one news source.

To begin with, Samsung News will provide content from partners including Bloomberg Media, CNN, Fortune, Fox News, Glamour, GQ, HuffPost, Money, Newsweek, New York Post, Parade, POLITICO, Refinery29, Reuters, Salon, Slate, Sports Illustrated, The Daily Beast, TheStreet, USA TODAY, and Vice. Over time, Samsung will add more sources.

Commenting on Samsung News, Avner Ronen, VP of Product Development at Samsung Electronics, said:

“We created Samsung News to deliver breaking and premium news to Galaxy users in an easy to access format. Our goal is to support users by letting them curate their ideal news experience.”

Some of the key technical highlights of Samsung News is that it will provide morning and evening briefings from experienced news editors who will bring together the top headlines of the day. There will be news feeds from Samsung’s partners that are categorized for easy access, and there will be support for podcasts.

Samsung News is rolling out on April 18. It will first come to select phones and in the coming weeks will be available on all “addressable devices”. If you want to see if the app is available for you, check out the Samsung Galaxy Store.