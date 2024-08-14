Amazon Prime Video is reportedly launching an adult animated video game anthology series

Although the recent movie adaptation of the Borderlands video game series was a critical and box office dud, we have seen an overall quality boost in movie and TV show adaptations of video game properties, such as The Last of Us, Fallout, and more. Today, there's word that Amazon Prime Video is launching a new adult animated anthology series that will feature a number of video game adaptations.

Deadline reports, via unnamed sources, that the show is called Secret Level and that Blur Studio is creating it. This is the same studio that was in charge of Netflix's acclaimed animated anthology series Love, Death & Robots. That show, which adapted acclaimed sci-fi short stories, currently has three seasons, with a fourth season in the works. Officially, Amazon Prime Video has no comment on the Deadline story.

The report says that one of the games that could be adapted into an episode of Secret Level is Amazon Games's own PC MMO title, New World, which is getting close to launching its console versions for the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 consoles. The show is also working on adapting the acclaimed indie game Spelunky, according to the article, along with some unnamed Sony PlayStation titles.

Tim Miller, the co-founder of Blur Studio, is reportedly also the creator of Secret Level. Blur Studio has previously created CGI cut scenes and trailers for many video games, including both Halo Wars games, all three of the recent Call of Duty: Modern Warfare games, and more. Most recently, Blur made the trailer for the upcoming Gears of War: E-Day game.

Ironically, Lionsgate also hired Miller to direct reshoots for the Borderlands movie adaptation. However, he was not credited with the reshoots.

Deadline claims Amazon might officially reveal Secret Level next week as part of the Gamescom event in Cologne. Germany.