Secret Level is confirmed; the game-based Amazon Prime Video series is coming Dec. 10

Last week, rumors hit the internet about an upcoming Amazon Prime Video TV series called Secret Level. Today, as part of Gamescom, the series was confirmed, and it even got a release date of December 10.

Along with the release date, we also got a teaser trailer for the series that shows off glimpses of the video games that will be adapted for Secret Level. Officially, here is what Amazon says will be adapted for the 15-episode series.

Armored Core

Concord

Crossfire

Dungeons & Dragons

Exodus

Honor of Kings

Mega Man

New World: Aeternum

PAC-MAN

Various PlayStation Studios games

Sifu

Spelunky

The Outer Worlds

Unreal Tournament

Warhammer 40,000

You may have noticed that a couple of the games on the list, like Concord and Exodus, have yet to be released. You may have also noticed some classic games are on the list Mega Man, Pac-Man, and especially Unreal Tournament, the multiplayer shooter game series from Epic Games that has not had a new entry in some time.

As previously leaked, the series is the creation of Blur Studio, who has made trailers and cinematics for a ton of major games over the years, so it should have no issues with making original animated shorts based on classic and new games.

Blur Studio also made three seasons of Netflix's acclaimed sci-fi animated anthology series Love, Death, and Robots. Tim Miller, the founder of Blur Studio who is also the director of Terminator: Dark Fate and the first Deadpool movie, is the creator and executive producer of Secret Level. He appeared on stage during Gamescom Opening Night Live and got very emotional as he described Secret Level to the live audience. It was clear he was very proud of the series.

So far, there's no word on the voice talent that will be used as part of the Secret Level series.