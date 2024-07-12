Mozilla tells which product review categories you can trust the most

by HutchRock via Pixabay

One of the things many people use the internet for is online shopping. However, because of the increasing competition, fake product reviews have become more common on e-commerce websites like Amazon.

Mozilla conducted a study using insights from its AI-powered fake review catcher Fakespot and published the most and least reliable product review categories you can find on Amazon.

When it comes to online shopping, knowing which products are trustworthy can save time and money. We are sharing our latest findings just in time for the shopping season. Our latest analysis has revealed some surprising and noteworthy stats (June 1, 2023 through May 31, 2024).

According to the company, "Apple Products" and "Video game chairs" share the top spot with 84% of reviews being genuine. In Apple's case, only 5% of reviews are marked as reliable. The "Books" category is not far behind, maintaining a high standard even with 2,907 products reviewed in the category.

Here are the top 5 product categories that you can trust the most:

Product Category Reliability Score Apple Products 84% Video game chairs 84% Books 81% Computers 79% Home Office Desks 68%

On the flip side, "Slides" and "Pajamas" are two of the least reliable categories in the study. They are the ones expected to get the highest share of fake reviews. "Fashion hoodies and sweatshirts" had 6,087 products reviewed, still, more than 50% of reviews in the category aren't reliable.

Here are the top 5 least reliable categories with the highest percentage of fake reviews:

Product Category Unreliability Score Slides 75% Pajamas 62% Basketball 61% Stick vacuums and electric brooms 57% Fashion hoodies and sweatshirts 57%

Fakespot uses a grading system of A, B, C, D, or F to tell users whether or not a product review is reliable. For instance, a review with a grade of A or B means it is reliable, C means proceed with caution, and D or F means the reviews are considered unreliable.

Mozilla said each of the top 5 most reliable categories earned grades of B or above, meanwhile, those in the least reliable categories earned D or lower. With that said, Amazon has been eagle-eyed against reviews that try to deceive users on its e-commerce platform.

Amazon blocked over 250 million suspected fake reviews from its store in 2023 and filed lawsuits to target the source of fake reviews.