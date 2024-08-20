Black Myth: Wukong picture mode launches on select Hisense TVs

Owners of the Hisense UX, U8N, U7N, E7N PRO, Q7N, or S7N series TVs for 2024 can enable the new Black Myth: Wukong picture mode now on their TVs to improve the experience of the new game. Hisense said that it's an official partner of the "highly anticipated action role-playing game (RPG)".

In addition to being a partner of the new game, Hisense said that its ULED Mini-LED U7 and QLED E7 PRO series are the official recommended TVs for the game. While the new picture mode is certainly not worth it to buy a whole new TV, it's nice if you already have one of the compatible TVs.

Specifically, by switching to the Black Myth: Wukong mode, the game will have better visual quality with HDR, precise color calibration, and enhanced dark detail which delivers more vibrant colors and richer details. The new picture mode also leverages Dolby technology to match the game's sound design improving battle scenes or quieter moments.

Commenting on the news, Hisense said:

"The collaboration between Hisense and Black Myth: Wukong marks a significant step forward for both the TV and gaming industries. By combining Hisense's cutting-edge TV technology with the immersive world of Black Myth: Wukong, the partnership delivers a groundbreaking product experience that sets a new standard for home entertainment."

Other features of these TVs will also naturally make the gaming experience better too. For example, they use Quantum Dot Color technology for deeper contrasts and vibrant colors, they have a 144Hz Game Mode PRO and 240Hz high refresh rate for smoother gameplay, and there are features like Game Bar and AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility to further boost the gaming experience.

Let us know in the comments if you have a Hisense TV and have been able to try the Black Myth: Wukong picture mode. Do you notice any discernable improvements?