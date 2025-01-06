AMD details Ryzen 9955HX(3D), 9850HX, Ryzen 270, 260, 240, 230, and more new laptop CPUs

Alongside the launch of Ryzen 9950X3D and 9900X3D desktop processors, AMD today at CES 2025 also unveiled a new X3D mobile CPU codenamed "Fire Range". If you recall, the company did launch an X3D CPU for laptops previously with the Ryzen 7945HX3D but it remained highly elusive.

Thus the new Ryzen 9 9955HX3D is AMD's second X3D CPU for laptops and notebooks. Specwise the new part remains identical to the 7945HX3D with 16 cores 32 threads 144 MB of total cache, but the CPU architecture has gone from Zen 4 in the 7945HX3D to Zen 5 in 9955HX3D.

AMD has not detailed the performance of the 9955HX3D but simply is calling it "the world's best gaming and content creation mobile processor."

Aside from the 9955HX3D, AMD has also announced a couple of non-X3D parts in the form of 16 core 9955HX and 12 core 9850HX. Since these do not have the 3D V-cache, the total cache on these two are 80 MB and 76 MB respectively. The TDP of all three CPUs is set to 54 watts.

Besides high-core count mobile workstation parts, AMD is also announcing new Ryzen 200 series mainstream processors for notebooks comprising four, six and eight core SKUs. At the top of the lineup we have the Ryzen 9 270, Ryzen 7 260, and 250, which are the octa-core parts. Following that, we have Ryzen 5 240, 230, and 220, which are hexa-cores. There is a single quad-core SKU in this lineup in the form of the Ryzen 3 210.

The TDP of these chips is configurable and the PRO variants (as well as their non-PRO counterparts) are the more efficient ones with cTDP of 15 to 30 watts. Meanwhile, the rest of the lineup features a cTDP of 35 to 54 watts. Except the Ryzen 220 and 210, all the other models have an NPU that is rated at 16 peak NPU TOPS.

AMD says the Ryzen 200 series mobile will be available in Q2 of 2025. Meanwhile, the high-core count 9000 series mobile parts will be launched sometime in this half of the year (H1 2025).