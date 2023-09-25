AMD's Graphics Business Unit head Scott Herkelman will depart the company by the end of 2023

One of the biggest people behind the rise of AMD's Radeon GPU business has announced he will be leaving the company soon. Scott Herkelman, who has served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Graphics Business Unit at AMD since 2016, revealed today he will be departing before the end of 2023.

Herkelman made his announcement on X (formerly Twitter). His message stated he would "miss every single one" of his teammates in the AMD Radeon division, adding, "May you continue to punch above your weight class and one day… beat the final boss."

After seven years at AMD and launching three increasingly competitive generations of RDNA graphics architectures, I have decided to leave AMD at the end of this year.



Godspeed @amdradeon



I will miss every single one of you, fighting shoulder to shoulder in the trenches… — Scott Herkelman (@sherkelman) September 25, 2023

Herkelman made no mention of why he was departing AMD at this time, nor did he reveal what his next job would be. As Videocardz noted, the official AMD website already lists Jack Huynh as the senior vice president and general manager of both the Computing and Graphics Business Group.

CRN has a message from AMD stating that Huynh will take over as the general manager of the Graphics Business Group on an interim basis, which means the company may be looking for a permanent replacement. AMD's statement added:

Scott Herkelman has made the choice to leave AMD. We are grateful for Scott’s leadership and significant contributions to the AMD graphics business over the last seven years. He will stay through the end of the year to support a smooth transition.

Herkelman was previously the general manager of NVIDIA’s GeForce graphics business before joining AMD in 2016, Under his leadership, the Radeon division made itself more of a competitor to NVIDIA's GeForce products with the introduction of the RDNA architecture in 2019.