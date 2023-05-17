Android to iPhone migration is again on the rise, claims new report

The number of users flocking from Android to iPhone is at the highest in the last five years. According to a new report by the research firm CIRP, around 15% of buyers in the US who bought an iPhone in the 12 months ending in March 2023, reported switching from an Android phone. On the other hand, around 83% of the buyers reported they already had an iPhone.

As per the report, it's a 4% increase in the count of Android switchers over the previously recorded year ending in March 2022. The firm analyzed the iPhone purchase data for the past nine years, according to which, the highest share of Android to iPhone switches was 21% in the 12 months ending in March 2016.

Furthermore, it was back in 2018 when the number of new Android switchers was 15% as it declined through the years. Other than Android, the remaining 1% to 2% of users made their switch from basic phones or were first-time iPhone owners.

"Switching mobile operating systems is perceived as a challenge by smartphone owners, so loyalty to an operating system remains very high. Still, switching does happen, and we track it in our surveys. In the past year or two, former Android users appear to account for an increased percentage of iPhone buyers," says CIRP in its report.

Apple's iPhone has reserved the top spot even during times when the global smartphone market is on a decline. Recently, the company revealed in its latest earnings call that the iPhone division crunched $51 billion in revenue in the second quarter. With that said, analysts have also attributed the increased iPhone sales to the longevity of Apple's devices and the stickiness of its ecosystem.

Source: CIRP (paywall) via 9to5Mac