Apple adds Watch Series 4 and 2019 15-inch MacBook Pro to the vintage products list

We are just a few days into 2025, and Apple has wasted no time adding two products to its vintage products list. Reportedly, Apple has added the Apple Watch Series 4, and the 15-inch MacBook Pro to the "vintage" list.

The Apple Watch Series 4, launched in September 2018, is now officially labeled as a "vintage" product. This includes both the aluminum and stainless steel versions of both 40mm and 44mm variants of the Watch Series 4. The Watch Series 4 introduced a fresh design, a big display, and slim bezels. The device was also famous for getting its high-profile images getting leaked ahead of its official debut.

Although the ECG feature did not ship with the product, it arrived later via an update. In our review, we praised that the "performance and the new display is what makes the new Apple Watch exciting." With the launch of watchOS 11 last year, the Watch Series 4 lost support, making the watchOS 10 its final update.

The 2019 MacBook Pro 15-inch, which was also the company's last 15-inch MacBook Pro model is now a "vintage" product. Notably, it was replaced the same year of its launch, by the 16-inch version, which also marked the end of Intel processors in Apple laptops. Despite its vintage status, owners of the MacBook Pro 15-inch 2019 model can still run the latest macOS on it.

Apple defines a product as "vintage" if five years have passed since the company stopped selling the product. Vintage products are still eligible for repairs at Apple and Apple Authorized Service Providers if parts are available. There is also the "obsolete" products list in which devices get added after it has been seven years since Apple stopped selling the product and are no longer eligible for repair services.

Source: MacRumors