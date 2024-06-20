Apple Arcade games Warped Kart Racers and Cityscapes: Sim Builder arrive on Apple Vision Pro

Apple Arcade players with the Apple Vision Pro can now play Warped Kart Racers with their headsets. In this game players control 20th Television animation characters from shows like American Dad!, Family Guy, King of the Hill, and Solar Opposites to race karts in single-player and multiplayer races.

While Warped Kart Racers is available today, Apple said that Cityscapes: Sim Builder will also be available soon on July 3. This title won the Apple Arcade Game of the Year and was an Apple Design Award finalist. With its availability on Apple Vision Pro, players will get a new view of the city with the ability to lay down roads and build neighbourhoods with their hands.

Aside from these two new games, Apple is rolling out new content updates for Gibbon: Beyond the Trees and Bloons TD 6+. The Gibbon: Beyond the Trees update introduces Liberation game mode, game controller support, and daily runs to compete with friends on the Game Centre leaderboards. Meanwhile, the Bloons TD 6+ update adds a new hero, Rosalia, who can use lasers, grenades, and a jet pack. There’s also a new quest with Dr. Monkey and there’s a new event called Boss Rush where you will fight multiple bosses on a series of islands where you can score huge player rewards.

You can get access to all these titles by subscribing to Apple Arcade which is available in the United States for $6.99 per month following a one-month free trial. Customers who buy a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV also receive Apple Arcade for free for three months. Apple Arcade is also bundled in with Apple One’s Individual, Family, and Premier monthly plans with a one-month free trial.

You can play Arcade Originals across devices including on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and now Apple Vision Pro. As of writing, there are more than 200+ titles on Apple Arcade but the number is more limited on Apple Vision Pro due to its newness.

Source: Apple