Apple brings new concert discovery features to Maps and Music

Apple has announced that it’s launching new concert discovery features on Apple Maps and Apple Music. Apple Maps adds a new feature called Apple Music Guides which is currently available in 14 cities globally. Apple Music gets a feature called Set Lists where you can get info on major tours, listen to set lists, and read about the productions.

Apple Music Guides offers 40 Guides right now across 14 cities globally. They have been curated by experts and promise music fans an “unforgettable night out” at various venues. These Guides are so far available in Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York City, San Francisco, Berlin, London, Paris, Vienna, Tokyo, Melbourne, Sydney, and Mexico City. With the Apple Music Guides feature in Maps, fans can find upcoming venues directly on the map through Shazam’s concert discovery module.

With the Set Lists space, Apple Music users can learn more about various tours going on, listen to set lists, and read about productions. Just like in Apple Maps, Apple Music users will be able to see upcoming concerts in their area via the Shazam concert discovery module.

If you want to learn more about Apple Music Guides, head here. To find out more about Apple Music’s Set Lists, head here, but you’ll need a compatible device.