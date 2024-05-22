Apple Music reveals its list of the top 10 albums of all time

Apple Music's 10-day countdown of revealing its list of 100 Best Albums of all time came to an end. The Cupertino giant disclosed the top 10 albums on the list, where The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill took the crown.

Here are the first ten names in Apple Music's 100 Best Albums list:

10. Lemonade (2016), Beyoncé

9. Nevermind (1991), Nirvana

8. Back to Black (2006), Amy Winehouse

7. good kid, m.A.A.d city (2012), Kendrick Lamar

6. Songs in the Key of Life (1976), Stevie Wonder

5. Blonde (2016), Frank Ocean

4. Purple Rain (1984), Prince & The Revolution

3. Abbey Road (1969), The Beatles

2. Thriller (1982), Michael Jackson

1. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (1998), Lauryn Hill

You can check out the entire list on Apple's microsite, where you can stream the songs, add them to your library, and find an in-depth analysis of each album. There is a "Surprise Me" button that takes you to a random album on the list.

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is a studio album by American rapper and songwriter Lauryn Hill. It was Lauryn's debut and only solo studio album from the singer, released by Ruffhouse Records and Columbia Records in 1998.

Apple Music said in its announcement post:

Lauryn Hill’s debut — and only — solo studio album was a seismic event in 1998: a stunningly raw, profound look into the spiritual landscape not just of one of the era’s biggest stars, but of the era itself. She was, and remains, a once-in-a-generation talent whose inspiration and innovation can be heard through the decades. Artists exhaust long discographies hoping for a cohesive piece of work resonant enough to reshape culture and inscribe its creator into the pantheon; Lauryn Hill did it in one.

Image: Lauryn Hill poses with her 100 Best Albums award/Apple

"This is my award, but it’s a rich, deep narrative, and involves so many people, and so much sacrifice, and so much time, and so much collective love," Lauryn told Apple Music.

Apple Music revealed the final names in a roundtable conversation featuring Zane Lowe, Ebro Darden, record producer Nile Rodgers, and Grammy-nominated artist Maggie Rogers. Apple has created 100 audio podcasts explaining why each album made it to the list.