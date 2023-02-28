Here's how Apple might profit off of iPhone's upcoming USB-C port

A new rumor suggests Apple might limit data and charging speeds for the unofficial iPhone USB-C accessories in the future. The information comes from Apple leaker ShrimpApplePro who has leaked iPhone 14's Dynamic Island design in the past. While the current iPhone models feature the proprietary Lightning connector, it's widely reported that Apple might switch to USB-C with the iPhone 15 series, well before the EU's mandatory deadline.

ShrimpApplePro claims that Apple is working to expand its MFi program for USB-C. They added that Foxconn is already mass-producing accessories like EarPods and cables. This further strengthens previous rumors of Apple working to restrict the iPhone's USB-C port. For the uninitiated, MFi (Made for iPhone) is Apple's hardware certification program for original iPhone accessories. Buying MFi-branded accessories prevents users from purchasing counterfeit products while also bringing in profits for Apple.

Cables w no MFI will be software limited in data and charging speed — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) February 28, 2023

The program is currently available for accessories based on the Lightning interface. MFi-certified Lightning ports and connectors come with a custom chip that's used to prove they're Apple-approved. If the said rumor turns out to be true, iPhone's USB-C accessories would get the same treatment.

It's yet to be known exactly how much difference the software limitations would create if Apple chooses to go with it. An already existing twist in iPhone's USB-C story was added by Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo last year. They predicted that the lower-end iPhone 15/15 Plus would retain the current Lightning/USB 2.0 speeds while the higher-end iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max "will support at least USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3."

Governments and organizations, like the EU, have picturized a common charger for mobile devices to curb e-waste and are working to make the required laws. While a majority of Android manufacturers have switched to USB-C, Apple is yet to play its part and ditch the Lightning connector once and for all.

Source: ShrimpApplePro via MacRumors