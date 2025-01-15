Apple customers use their iPhone more than iPad, says report

Someone may have sold their kidney to afford an iPad. Still, Apple owners these days use iPhones more than iPads to do various tasks such as sending emails, using the internet, watching videos, playing games, and listening to music.

That's according to a new report published by analytics firm CIRP, which surveyed US-based iPhone and iPad buyers. It seems evident that the iPhone gets more attention as it stays with the user more of the time.

iPhone is an integral part of the Apple ecosystem and contributes to the stickiness that prevents users from buying other brands. Apple CEO Tim Cook described the iPhone launch as an "out-of-body experience," but it has also been the reason behind one of the many apologies Apple has made to the public.

Interestingly, the iPhone over iPad preference "extends even to applications and uses that seem ideal for an iPad." For instance, the iPad's bigger display and advanced processor make it a better choice for tasks like gaming and video watching. However, the fact that the iPhone is accessible at all times "makes those uses more frequent on iPhones than on less proximate iPads."

Image via CIRP

The report says about 90% of iPhone owners text and use the internet daily. Across all use cases, about 80% of iPhone owners use the applications daily, except for playing games, listening to music, and taking photos.

iPhones are known for their advanced camera hardware, and the latest generation iPhones even come with a touch-sensitive dedicated Camera Control button to tweak various settings and use visual intelligence. Still, only about two-thirds of the owners can be labeled as shutterbugs as they use their device at least daily to click photos.

On the other hand, only two-thirds of iPad owners use their devices daily for emailing, playing games, and watching videos. Accessing the internet is the only application frequented by 89% of iPad owners daily. iPads are often considered the go-to reading devices, but the report suggests just 37% of owners use their iPads to read books and other materials on a daily basis.