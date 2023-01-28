Apple cuts trade-in values for older iPhone models, but an increase for MacBook

Three happy people because their iPad hasn't lost its value.

Apple has reduced the trade-in values for older iPhone and Watch models. Android phones, which are also accepted as part of its trade-in program, have received a cut in their trade-in value as well. At the same time, trade-in values for some older MacBook models have received an increase.

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max saw the biggest cuts in their trade-in value at $80, while the MacBook Pro will fetch you $40 more. Interestingly, the iPhone 7 Plus only lost $10, and all iPad models remain the same. Apple Watch SE, Series 5, and Series 7 have also lost $5 off their trade-in value. You can find the complete list on Apple's website, but here’s a list of the latest trade-in values courtesy of MacRumors:

iPhone iPhone 13 Pro Max: Up to $570 (vs. $650)

iPhone 13 Pro: Up to $470 (vs. $550)

iPhone 13: Up to $400 (vs. $450)

iPhone 13 mini: Up to $350 (vs. $380)

iPhone 12 Pro Max: Up to $400 (vs. $480)

iPhone 12 Pro: Up to $330 (vs. $400)

iPhone 12: Up to $300 (vs. $300)

iPhone 12 mini: Up to $250 (vs. $250)

iPhone SE (2nd generation): Up to $100 (vs. $100)

iPhone 11 Pro Max: Up to $280 (vs. $330)

iPhone 11 Pro: Up to $230 (vs. $250)

iPhone 11: Up to $200 (vs. $200)

iPhone XS Max: Up to $200 (vs. $200)

iPhone XS: Up to $160 (vs. $160)

iPhone XR: Up to $150 (vs. $150)

iPhone X: Up to $130 (vs. $130)

iPhone 8 Plus: Up to $100 (vs. $100)

iPhone 8: Up to $75 (vs. $75)

iPhone 7 Plus: Up to $50 (vs. $60)

iPhone 7: Up to $40 (vs. $40) iPad iPad Pro: Up to $445 (vs. $445)

iPad Air: Up to $230 (vs. $230)

iPad: Up to $160 (vs. $160)

iPad mini: Up to $240 (vs. $240) Mac MacBook Pro: Up to $670 (vs. $630)

MacBook Air: Up to $460 (vs. $440)

MacBook: Up to $110 (vs. $100)

iMac Pro: Up to $600 (vs. $600)

iMac: Up to $530 (vs. $530)

Mac Pro: Up to $1,250 (vs. $1,250)

Mac mini: Up to $340 (vs. $305) Apple Watch Apple Watch Series 7: Up to $160 (vs. $155)

Apple Watch Series 6: Up to $105 (vs. $105)

Apple Watch SE: Up to $65 (vs. $70)

Apple Watch Series 5: Up to $75 (vs. $80)

Apple Watch Series 4: Up to $45 (vs. $45)

It hasn’t been a great year for smartphone sales. Global smartphone shipments plunged to the lowest level since 2013 in Q4 2022, IDC attributes this to significantly diminished consumer demand, inflation, and economic uncertainties.

On the other hand, demand for used smartphones soared in 2022 globally, with IDC predicting a compound annual growth rate of 10.3% through 2026. It’s worth noting, however, that for North America, IDC expects a decline in used smartphone shipments.

Apple says its trade-in program helps recycle old devices. But, the plodding upgrade cycles of recent years combined with the decrease in value is not going to help incentivize people into buying newer models. It’s certainly no surprise to see this change, but a downturn in sales is surely going to hurt.

Source: Apple via MacRumors