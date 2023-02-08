Apple inches closer to a bezel-less future with new patent win

Apple has been granted a patent by the US Patent and Trademark Office for a collection of sensors that can be placed underneath the display. This patent not only covers the iPhone, but it also encompasses a wide range of Apple devices including the iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and even its future mixed-reality devices.

The patent focuses on sensors like the TouchID, pressure sensors, health sensors, optical sensors such as self-mixing sensors and light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensors, gaze tracking sensors, and more. The patent also mentions the use of various input-output devices such as buttons, touch sensors, touch pads, microphones, and accelerometers to gather user input.

FIG 3﻿﻿ below shows a cross-sectional side view of a display stack that partially covers a sensor. ﻿FIG 5, on the other hand, shows a top view of an illustration that demonstrates how the sensors could be positioned under the display.

Image - Patently Apple

This patent extends upon technology that was previously reported on, back in April 2022, that aimed to eliminate the notch on the iPhone and reposition the TrueDepth camera system behind the display. With this patent, Apple has taken another step forward on its journey to a fully bezel-less iPhone.



Patent Number: US 11567311 B1

Source: Patently Apple