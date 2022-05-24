Apple Music now directly integrates with Waze letting you manage your music on the go

Google has announced that Apple Music now integrates directly into Waze, a navigation app that the search giant owns in addition to Google Maps. By adding this service, Google said users will be able to keep their eyes on the road more easily.

The integration means you can access Apple Music content from the Waze Audio Player. Subscribers will be able to access the 90 million song library, thousands of playlists, and Apple Music Radio while driving.

In a statement, Waze said:

“For years, Waze has partnered with audio services to give you the best, safest and most fun driving experience. Starting today, Apple Music will seamlessly integrate with Waze, so you can keep your eyes on the road while enjoying the ride.”

Apple Music is just the latest of a long list of music services supported by Waze. Some of the other popular services that work on the platform include Amazon Music, Audible, Castbox, Deezer, Pandora, Spotify, TIDAL, TuneIn, and YouTube Music.

Waze did not elaborate any more on the addition of Apple Music. To start using the service, tap the pink music icon on Waze and select Apple Music as the service to get music from. It will then confirm the connection and you can get started with your trip.