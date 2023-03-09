Users can now preorder Apple's dedicated app for classical music, Apple Music Classical

In 2021, Apple revealed its acquisition of Primephonic, a music streaming service for classical music, and mentioned it would launch a dedicated app for Classical music in the future. Now, it has made the app available for pre-order on the App Store called Apple Music Classical.

Introducing Apple Music Classical, the new app designed specifically for classical music. Pre-order today on the @AppStore. https://t.co/lwnF4Dx4ua pic.twitter.com/F8uMKMVm2i — Apple Music Classical (@AppleClassical) March 9, 2023

The app will be available only to Apple Music subscribers running iOS 15.4 and above from March 28, 2023. Apple Music Classical would provide users over 5 million classical tracks, curated playlists, high-quality audio, composer biographies, and more. Subscribers can also play tracks without ads bothering them.

Some additional details about the upcoming app Apple mentions include:

Get unlimited access to the world’s largest classical music catalog (over 5 million tracks) with everything from new releases to celebrated masterpieces, plus thousands of exclusive albums.

Search by composer, work, conductor, or even catalog number, and find specific recordings instantly.

Listen in the highest audio quality (up to 192 kHz/24-bit Hi-Res Lossless) and enjoy thousands of recordings in immersive spatial audio with Dolby Atmos.

Benefit from complete and accurate metadata to make sure you know exactly what and who you are playing.

Learn while you listen, with thousands of composer biographies, descriptions of key works, and more.

Listen using AirPlay on compatible wireless devices.

TechCrunch mentions that at the time of launch, Apple Music Classical would feature commissioned portraits of well-known classical musicians like Ludwig van Beethoven, Johann Sebastian Bach, and Frédéric Chopin. Users would also access more information about renowned works from the artists and get editorial notes.

The application is available everywhere where Apple Music is accessible with the exception of “China, Japan, Korea, Russia, Taiwan, Turkey, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.” Furthermore, support for Android could launch “soon.”