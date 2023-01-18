Apple releases Black Unity Apple Watch, Sport Loop to celebrate Black History Month

With Black History month beginning soon, Apple has released a Black Unity Collection, where it plans to bring exclusive content commemorating Black communities.

The Black Unity collection comes with a special-edition Black Unity Sport Loop with matching wallpaper and watch face for the Apple Watch. The Black Unity Sport Loop is made of red, black, and green yarn and has the word “Unity” woven abstractly onto it. The chosen colors honor the Pan-African flag.

The Unity Mosaic watch face displays geometric shapes in the colors green, red, yellow, and black, and when a minute passes the numbers on the watch change forms. Apple also added a Unity wallpaper for iPhone lock screens to help users show their support.

The Unity Sport Loop is available on the App Store and Apple’s website starting today, however, it will come out in stores on January 24th for $49. Apple also notes:

The Black Unity Sport Loop is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, and is compatible with Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 4 or newer, and Apple Watch Ultra (45mm band only).

The Unity 2023 watch face will be available next week, and requires Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 9.3, and iPhone 8 or later and iPhone SE (2nd generation) or later running iOS 16.3.

The new Unity iPhone wallpaper for the Lock Screen will be also be available next week and requires iPhone 8 or later running iOS 16.3.

Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Loop packaging, Apple Store locations, and the Apple Store app will feature App Clip functionality for customers to easily download the matching Unity watch face, or customers can download from apple.com.

The company also mentioned supporting the organizations, Ghetto Film School, the Art Gallery of New South Wales, Music Forward, The National Museum of African American Music, and Shout Mouse Press. This is under the Racial Equity and Justice Initiative (REJI), where Apple helps provide opportunities to people of color in economics, creativity, etc.

Furthermore, Apple highlighted that it would release exclusive content on Apple Fitness+, App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV App, Apple News, Apple Podcast, Apple Books, and Apple Maps in the upcoming month. The new releases would encompass content from Black creators and celebrate Black history.