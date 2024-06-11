Here are default macOS Sequoia wallpapers in high resolution

During its WWDC 2024 keynote on June 10, Apple unveiled macOS Sequoia, the next version of its desktop operating system. Like every other major update, macOS Sequoia brings not only new features but also a bunch of fresh wallpapers.

Similar to Sonoma, Ventura, Monterey, and Big Sur, macOS Sequoia features two default abstract-looking wallpapers. This time, they resemble the view you get when standing next to the incredibly tall Sequoia trees as the sun's rays peek through.

Here is the light version in its 6,400 x 3,552 pixels glory:

And here is the dark version in the same high resolution:

Unlike macOS, Windows does not support dynamic theme switching. Still, you can make it toggle between dark and light wallpapers using third-party apps like Auto Dark Mode and WinDynamicDesktop, which are available for free in the Microsoft Store.

macOS Sequoia is currently available as a developer preview. Apple plans to release the first public beta version in July, with the general rollout scheduled later this fall. The operating system contains some interesting new features like the ability to mirror your iPhone screen and control it from your Mac, system-wide ChatGPT and Apple Intelligence integration (writing tools, image generation, and richer Siri capabilities), iPhone notifications on Mac, better window tiling, the new Passwords app, iMessage upgrades, and more.

If you are willing to risk it and try macOS Sequoia right now, go to the official Apple Beta Software Program website and enroll your Mac. Keep in mind that the first beta versions are usually very bug-prone and unstable, so it is not the best idea to use them on mission-critical devices.

Besides macOS Sequoia, Apple announced iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, new audio and TV features, and other software improvements that will be coming later this year. You can also get new iOS 18 wallpapers here.

Credit for the wallpapers goes to Basic Apple Guy.