Apple to send the original 12-inch MacBook into retirement on June 30

Apple is expected to expand its list of obsolete products with the addition of the original 12-inch MacBook. That's according to an internal memo seen by MacRumors and Apple is expected to pull the plug on the discontinued MacBook on June 30.

The 12-inch MacBook was announced back in March 2015 with a starting price of $1,299. It was discontinued in April 2016 when Apple released the next generation of the laptop. The MacBook was powered by an Intel Core M dual-core processor coupled with 8GB LPDDR3 RAM and up to 512GB of storage onboard.

The 12-inch MacBook was in the news for having just two ports on the entire machine: a 3.5mm audio jack, and a multi-functional USB-C port with support for USB 3.1 Gen 1, HDMI, VGA, and DisplayPort 1.2. However, this also meant users had to purchase a separate USB-C adapter for added connectivity options.

It is the first laptop from Apple to feature the USB-C port and also the first MacBook to ship without MagSafe charging at the time. It was later in 2021 when Apple's M-series MacBook Pro laptops were released with a MagSafe 3 charging connector.

The 2015 MacBook was among the lightest laptops on the market weighing just 2.03 pounds. With its 39.7 Wh battery, the device offered up to 30 days of standby time and around 9 hours of web browsing.

Apple marks a product obsolete seven years after discontinuing its sales on the market. Service providers can't order repair parts for such devices and they are no longer eligible for hardware repairs at Apple Stores and Apple-authorized service centers. Apple also added the original iPad Air to its list of obsolete products last month.

The 12-inch MacBook was refreshed twice, first in April 2016 and then again in June 2017, it was discontinued in 2019. Therefore, its last generation which is yet to be marked vintage is still eligible for service and hardware repairs.

Source: MacRumors