Art of Rally developer announces Over the Hill, a cooperative off-road exploration game

The indie developer Funselektor is known for developing minimalistic driving games such as Absolute Drift and Art of Rally. Both of those games are top-down motorsport titles offering difficult but authentic driving experiences. Now, the studio has announced its next project. It keeps the same simple graphics style and camera perspective, but the driving experience has completely changed this time.

Dubbed Over the Hill, the studio is leaving behind motorsports to offer an exploration experience where players will be simply driving off-road instead of racing.

“After having developed several games about motorsport, we wanted to go off-track by offering players a vast world to lose themselves at a slower pace," says Funselektor founder Dune Casu in a press release. "In a way, this game is similar to the experience I’ve had journeying across North America in my trusty camper van. There’s something special about being in the wilderness in the middle of nowhere, from the peace, the sounds of nature and less distraction from the civilized world. I hope this game can really drive that feeling home.”

The title will have challenges to overcome, objectives that have players exploring unseen paths, hidden gems to uncover, and long stretches of quiet driving. The trucks will be plenty muddy by the time these off-road adventures end, though. Dynamic weather cycles, day and night driving, and realistic terrain to cross are confirmed as features, too.

Up to four players can jump in for cooperative play, but the developer explained that even solo play is a recommended way to play the game. Aside from driving around helping each other, players also have the ability to set up campsites to simply watch the time pass by with friends.

Funselektor has only announced Over the Hill for Steam for now, and that's without a firm release date. It is available for wishlisting now, though.