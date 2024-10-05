Assassin's Creed Mirage suddenly appears on Steam, launches this month

Ubisoft is bringing another one of its PC platform exclusive releases over to Steam, and this time, it's Assassin's Creed Mirage. The title's original release in October 2023 did have a PC version, but so far, it has only been available on the Ubisoft Connect store and the Epic Games Store, leaving Steam users in the dark. This is changing soon.

Developed by Ubisoft Bordeaux, Mirage is touted as taking the series back to its stealth action roots, ditching the RPG-focused gameplay that recent entries Assassin's Creed Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla brought in. This means a much higher focus is given to city gameplay, with parkour returning in a major way alongside stealth and assassinations. The title was first conceived as an expansion for Valhalla but later turned into a standalone experience with a drastically larger scope.

The story takes place in 9th-century Baghdad during the Islamic Golden Age, where players take the role of Basim Ibn Ishaq. Valhalla fans may remember that name, as he appears in that entry as a popular NPC involved in mutliple questlines. After being introduced as a street thief, Basim joins the "Hidden Ones" to fight against the rising Templar Order, taking up the mantle of being an assassin.

Assassin's Creed Mirage's Steam release will have platform-specific features like Steam achievements. However, as its new store page reveals, Denuvo Anti-Tamper DRM will be present in the title, alongside needing a Ubisoft Connect account to play.

The Steam version does not have a release date attached to it, though, with it only listing October 2024 as a launch window on the store page.

The title is announced for the platform just as Ubisoft is making changes within the company to release all future titles on Steam on day one. Star Wars Outlaws' lower-than-expected sales had led to this decision. This means the recently delayed Assassin's Creed Shadows will also be hitting the platform alongside other PC platforms in February.