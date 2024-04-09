Some Intel 13th and 14th Core i9 high end CPUs are reportedly causing crashes in many games

A number of reports concerning PC crashes in several PC games while running some of Intel's high end CPU have recently come to light. The reports were first detailed via a story on ZDNet Korea earlier this week. The processors in question are the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900K and the 14th Gen Core i9-14900K models.

According to ZDNet Korea, the first issues were discovered when a few players ran the PC demo version of Capcom's fighting game Tekken 8 with those CPUs. The reports claim that the PC crashed with an error message stating that there was not enough memory, even if the PC had lots of regular RAM and video RAM.

The story says that other online reports show similar error messages with those chips when running games like Battlefield 2042, Remnant 2, Fortnite, Lords of the Fallen, Hogwarts Legacy, The Finals, and others.

In a statement sent to ZDNet Korea, a spokesperson for Intel stated:

Intel is aware of problems that occur when executing certain tasks on 13th and 14th generation core processors for desktop PCs, and is analyzing them with major affiliates.

Ars Technica has some more information on what might be causing the problems with the high-end Intel CPUs. A support page on Epic Games' website talks about solving frequent crashes in Fortnite with those CPUs. It states that PC owners with Asus, MSI, and Gigabyte motherboards should access their BIOS and "Change SVID Behavior setting to Intel Fail Safe." That will likely lower the power on the processors at the expense of lower performance. However, it may allow the games that are crashing the PCs to run normally.

We will keep an eye out to see if Intel will have any official solution, and if it will end up being an easy software fix or perhaps something more difficult to deal with.