AV-Comparatives: Microsoft Defender, Kaspersky, Bitdefender some of the best for web threats

Last week AV-TEST released its anti-malware assessment report for the month of January-February. The test found that Microsoft Defender did quite well in terms of malicious file detection (including false positives) though it did pretty poorly in the performance impact department, securing the lowest score among all.

AV-Comparatives, which is another major anti-malware testing firm, released its Real-World Protection report of February-March 2023 recently. The Real-Wold Protection test deals with web threats and is different from the company's Malware Protection Test which is about malware executed on the system.

The results are extremely favorable for Microsoft as Defender managed to block 100% of the tested samples and only had two false positive cases. In total, there were 260 live test cases which means the false positive percentage is almost zero.

Only Kaspersky had a completely flawless run in this evaluation as the Russian anti-virus provider blocked 100% of all threats and there were also no false positives. Other vendors like Bitdefender and Total Defense also performed exceptionally well. Both the products were able to block 100% of threats and each had only a single false positive alert.

You can view the results in the image below:

The worst performer in terms of false positive detections was Trend Micro with 27. However, Panda was also pretty close behind with 19, and it also failed to block 0.4% of the test cases. In case you want to read more, you can find more details on AV-Comparatives' website here.