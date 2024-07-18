Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, PGA Tour 2K23, and more join Xbox Free Play Days this weekend

Another weekend is almost here, and Microsoft has more games for Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to try out. The latest games available are PGA Tour 2K23, Park Beyond and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. From the three, the Ubisoft titles doesn't need any subscriptions to start playing either.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is Ubisoft's open-world adventure set in the same universe as the James Cameron movies. Showing off a fresh continent of Pandora, the title has you taking the role of a new Na'vi fighter as they raise fighters and form alliances with various tribes to defend against the invading human forces. Other than first-person exploration and combat, there are also mounts that offer flying and riding.

Keep in mind that the game can only be played for five hours while this promotion is active, which is until July 28. Also, no Xbox Game Pass subscriptions are needed to jump in.

Next up, PGA Tour 2K23 is back, offering another round of golfing across officially licensed courses. It features a hefty career mode touting the FedExCup and iconic pros to compete against. Players can even design their own courses and play with friends in the cross-play-enabled multiplayer modes.

Lastly, Park Beyond drops in as a theme park sim that lets you create and manage your own amusement parks. You'll be building roller coasters, researching new types of rides, terraforming the map to suit your needs, making custom decorations, and optimizing the prices, shops, and staff to make the most profit.

Discounts are also live for all the games on offer currently, making it a cheaper endeavor to continue any playthroughs following their temporary promotions. Don't forget that progress will carry over. Here are links to the games available, plus what platforms they are playable on:

The standard Free Play Days promotions of the bunch, PGA Tour 2K23 and Park Beyond, will come to an end on Sunday, July 20, at 11:59 pm PT.