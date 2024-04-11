Fallout 76, PGA Tour 2K23, and Classified France ‘44 join Xbox Free Play Days this weekend

Microsoft's Free Play Days promotion is back with another round of titles for Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to try out. While two of the three available games this weekend, PGA Tour 2K23 and Classified France '44, are for those subscription holders, Fallout 76's offer is available to any and all Xbox players for free.

With the Fallout TV series on Amazon Prime Video having just launched, Microsoft is offering the Bethesda multiplayer experience for anyone to try until Tuesday, April 18. Unlike other games in the series, Fallout 76 is a completely multiplayer experience, serving as a prequel to the earlier installments.

You explore the post-apocalyptic lands of West Virginia, referred to as Appalachia in-game, engaging in quests, battling mutated creatures, and diving dungeons with help from other survivors.

Meanwhile, from the regular Free Play Days corner, arrives PGA Tour 2K23 for golfing fans. It features a hefty career mode touting the FedExCup, as well as licensed courses, and iconic pros to compete against. Players can even design their own courses and play with friends in the cross-play enabled multiplayer modes.

At the same time, Classified: France '44 is a recently released tactical strategy game where you take command of an allied special operations team in Nazi-occupied France. XCOM players should feel right at home in this entry.

Discounts are also live for all the games on offer currently, making it a cheaper endeavor to continue any playthroughs following their temporary promotions. Don't forget that progress will carry over. Here are links to the games available, plus what platforms they are playable on:

The standard Free Play Days promotions of the bunch, PGA Tour 2K23 and Classified France '44, will come to an end on Sunday, April 14, at 11:59 pm PT.