Epic Games Store Summer Sale is live with discounts on hundreds of PC games

Valve recently wrapped up its annual Steam Summer Sale, but it does not mean there are no more discounts on PC games. Right now, the Epic Games Store is giving everyone another chance to spend money on hundreds of PC games of different genres, sizes, price tags, and more. It is now live, and it will end on August 1, 2024.

On the menu: sizzlin’ deals. Check out our Summer Sale, now through August 1! https://t.co/RytZDKjd0q pic.twitter.com/yaGeUIBa8l — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) July 18, 2024

The Epic Games Store Summer Sale features deals not only on small indie titles but also on massive AAA games, recent launches, and other high-profile projects. These include games like Alan Wake II, FC 24, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora (this one is available for free for Xbox users as part of this weekend's free games), Red Dead Redemption II, Cyberpunk 2077, The Last of Us Part I, Mortal Kombat 1, Horizon Zero Dawn, Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection, and more.

You can browse the entire library of games that are available with discounts during the Epic Games Summer Sale on this page.

Besides offering plenty of games with big discounts, the Epic Games Store is giving away new titles. Arcade Paradise and Maid of Sker are free to claim on the Epic Games Store for a week. Next Thursday, those games will be replaced with another giveaway, so stay tuned for the updates.

This month is packed with various discounts, deals, and special offers. Steam has already finished its Summer Sale, but it is currently holding the so-called Steam Fighting Fest focused, as the name suggests, on face-punching PC games. They include Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, For Honor, Mortal Kombat X, Street of Rage 4, Soulcalibur, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle, and more.