The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and more games join Xbox Free Play Days this weekend

Microsoft has a big weekend planned for Xbox players. The latest Free Play Days offer has been revealed, and it includes The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt as one of the four games available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play for no extra cost. The remaining titles are PGA Tour 2K23, Meet Your Maker, and TramSim.

CD Projekt RED's hugely popular The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt continues the story of monster slayer Geralt of Rivia in this massive RPG. This includes access to the Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine expansions too. Next, PGA TOUR 2K23 offers an authentic pro golfing experience with licensed courses, familiar faces, as well as local and online multiplayer capabilities.

At the same time, Meet Your Maker is a unique dungeon-building and diving experience where players can build unique deathtraps for other players to tackle, or raid other players' fortresses to beat their devious creations. Lastly, TramSim is a modern tram simulator touting photo-realistic graphics. The title has players cruising across Vienna, Austria, and Munich, Germany with various challenges to face.

All four games included in the promotion are currently discounted too, making it cheaper to continue any playthroughs following the free-to-play weekend. Here are links to the games' Microsoft Store pages and available console platforms:

PGA TOUR 2K23 Cross-Gen Edition - $24.49 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition - $24.99 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Meet Your Maker - $22.49 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

TramSim: Console Edition - $29.99 (Xbox Series X|S)

This round of Xbox Free Play Days titles is available to install and try out through the weekend. Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members have access to the four games from now until this Sunday, July 23, at 11:59pm PT. If you missed it, Microsoft recently revealed Xbox Live Gold is soon going away, with it being replaced by a new subscription titled Xbox Game Pass Core.

